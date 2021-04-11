Woodland police arrest teen suspected of purposefully hitting someone with car

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police say an 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting someone with a car on purpose.

Police say they received reports of an argument and car crash Saturday night.

When officers went to the scene near Casa Linda Drive and Cleveland Street, they found someone injured on the street.

The victim was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said that evidence at the scene led them to 18-year-old Dominic Daddow.

Officers say they later suspected that the crash was not accidental and arrested Daddow.

According to Woodland police, Daddow was booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.