WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department said two people were arrested following a traffic stop during which one of the suspects ran and hid in a garbage can.

The police department said on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. that an officer attempted to pull over a blue BMW with no license plate near W El Dorado Drive and Ashley Avenue.

According to the police department the passenger in the car ran away and was found in a garbage can on the side of a residence. Police also found a stolen handgun in the backyard of the residence.

Police said the driver took off in the BMW but was later stopped at an intersection.