WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a 39-year-old for allegedly being involved in a fight with a teenager earlier this month in Woodland.

Christopher Bruhn of Woodland was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of battery with serious bodily injury. Police said the teen, who is 16 years old, has injuries resulting from the fight.

According to a Facebook post, the Woodland Police Department said the fight was during a basketball game at the Woodland Community and Senior Center at 3:45 p.m. on July 15.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the fight.

For anyone who has information, police urge the public to call the department’s dispatch number at 530-666-2411.