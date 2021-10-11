Woodland police find stash of illegal firearms, 19-year-old arrested

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A stash of illegal weapons was seized in Woodland after police responded to a mental health call.

Woodland police posted about the find Friday, saying their officers recently responded to a home on East Street near Cross Street after a Woodland couple told them their 19-year-old son was threatening to harm himself. Police said they later determined the man was not a threat to himself.

The couple also told police they saw their son put firearms in the trash. That prompted an investigation by the police department’s Gang Task Force and multiple search warrants were served at additional locations.

During the searches, the task force seized five AR-style rifles, six automatic handguns, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Officials also said their officers found evidence additional rifles and handguns were being manufactured.

The 19-year-old man was charged with illegal possession of assault rifles, according to officials.

No additional details about the other locations where the warrants were served, who the seized handguns were registered to, nor the motivation behind the weapons stockpiling was released.

The investigation is ongoing.