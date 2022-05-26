WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department began investigating a potential threat to Gibson Elementary School via social media on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

The police department shared about the alert at 10 p.m. on Wednesday saying that there was is no indication that the students or the school are at risk, but it is important to be diligent given recent events.

“We cannot ignore that the tragic events in Texas have left many of us on edge,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “We want to assure our community that we will remain diligent in our efforts to keep our community safe.”

According to the Woodland Unified School District, the threat was made on TikTok and was aimed at Gibson and Douglas Elementary Schools.

The district said the schools will remain open as the Woodland Police Department carries out their investigation.