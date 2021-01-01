Woodland police: Officers arrest wanted man, find drugs

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police say officers arrested a 44-year-old man after recognizing him as someone who was wanted.

Police stopped Jeremy Lee Deaton near Mariposa Street and Schuler Ranch Drive around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.

Deaton had warrants and was arrested, according to police. As part of the stop, officers say they searched his vehicle and found 335 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers booked Deaton into the Yolo County Jail for his warrants and also on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale.