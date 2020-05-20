Woodland police release sketch of person of interest in deadly shooting from January

A sketch of a person of interest from a January homicide. (Image from the Woodland Police Department)

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police released a sketch Tuesday of a person of interest in a deadly shooting from back in January.

On Jan. 9, Woodland police officers found 20-year-old local resident Isaac Carlos Morales dead after shots were fired in the area of College and Clover streets.

A witness told police they had seen suspicious people near the scene of the deadly shooting, according to police.

Police say an artist was able to create a sketch of the people based on the witness’ information. One of those sketches was released Tuesday, while police say the rest will be released soon.

Anyone who may recognize the person in the sketch should call the Woodland Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 530-661-7800 or the tip line at 530-661-7851.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Morales’ mother with funeral expenses.