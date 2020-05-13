Woodland police say driver arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase into downtown Sacramento

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police stopped and arrested a Sacramento man Wednesday after he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Woodland Police Department says officers saw a vehicle speeding down East Main Street.

Police say the officers noticed the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle driven by someone who appeared to have stalked another driver earlier in the day.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver sped south down Interstate 5.

As he went from I-5 to eastbound Interstate 80, then to eastbound Highway 50, police say the driver was reaching speeds of 80 to 100 mph.

He eventually exited the highway and drove recklessly down city streets in downtown Sacramento, according to the police department.

The vehicle stopped under a freeway overpass on Orange Avenue, where police say the driver bolted from the car. He was quickly detained and eventually identified as 36-year-old Aaron Meredith.

Meredith was booked at the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of evading police and possessing a stolen vehicle.