Woodland police search for man who yelled racist threats at Asian American woman walking home

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police say they are searching for a man who yelled racist threats at an Asian American woman as she walked home after a shopping trip Thursday night.

Police said the “disturbing incident” happened just after 7 p.m., when an Asian American woman left the Walmart on California Street.

While walking home, the woman said a man from across the street started yelling at her. She told police he threatened to find “the Chinese and kill them all.”

He kept following her until she went into an apartment complex parking lot, where police say she hid until he left.

Now, police are looking for the man after officers could not find him.

The Woodland Police Department does not tolerate threats based on race, gender, or religion. Our department will continue to take these incidents seriously. We are aware of the recent series of attacks on members of the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community across our nation. Violence, verbal or physical, impacts every member of our community. We encourage victims of race-based violence to come forward and report incidents. It’s also important that we, as a community, come together and look out for one another. Woodland Police Department

Recently, leaders in local cities have been coming together to call for an end to anti-Asian crimes in the wake of deadly violence against the Asian American community across the nation.

Some law enforcement agencies have said they will reach out to Asian American community members and make it easier for them to report hate crimes.

Those who may have witnessed what happened Thursday night in Woodland should call dispatch at 530-666-2411.