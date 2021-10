(left to right) Jade Sanderson, Giselle Pelayo and Max Hohmann. Photos from Woodland Police Department

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police are searching for three teens who went missing between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17.

Jade Sanderson, 15, Giselle Pelayo, 14, and Max Hohmann, 15, are said to have run away from home, but police said it does not appear they ran away together.

The police department said they are concerned about the amount of time it has been since the girls were at their homes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-666-2411.