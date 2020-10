WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department is searching for two girls who went missing Friday evening.

Police say 13-year-old Rorie Yubeta and 14-year-old Ralynn Yubeta were last seen together near Jones Street and Newton Drive around 5:56 p.m.

Rorie was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts when she was last seen.

Ralynn was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call police at 530-661-7800.