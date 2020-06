WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department, along with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department, served several warrants Saturday resulting in arrests.

Police say, as a result of the warrants, they found multiple guns, gun parts, gang indicia, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, they arrested 20-year-old Angel Lopez on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Police say they also arrested 21-year-old Ernie Martinez and 23-year-old Luis Aguilar for drug-related charges.