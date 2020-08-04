Woodland teachers petition for option to work from home during distance learning

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding that teachers in Woodland be given the choice of facilitating distance learning from home.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced last month that schools in counties on the COVID-19 watch list would start the year with distance learning to limit the spread of the virus, but according to the Woodland Education Association, the Woodland Unified School District is requiring teachers to work out of their classrooms on campus.

They say many teachers and staff are concerned for their own health and safety, as well as the other people in their households.

The teachers union also points out that other nearby districts in Yolo County — like Davis and Washington Unified in West Sacramento — have given their teachers a choice if they don’t feel safe working on campus.

Two-thirds of the Woodland Education Association have all signed the petition. If they get their way, they would still have the option to work from campus.