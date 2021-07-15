Woodland teen competes at national chess championship

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – A teen from Woodland is taking the chess world by storm.

Fifteen-year-old Rochelle Wu has already earned the title of an International Master and has been competing since she was 6-years-old.

Wu is currently in St. Louis, Missouri for the 2021 U.S. Junior Championships where she qualified fourth out of 10 other girls from around the country.

“It feels pretty amazing,” Wu said. “I don’t feel a lot of pressure because I’ve played in this tournament before. Looking forward to it.”

If Wu wins it would allow her to qualify for the U.S. women’s tournament.

Wu said her friends and family are her biggest supporters.

You can watch Wu play online starting Friday by clicking or tapping here. The tournament goes until July 26.