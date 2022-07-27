WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday the Woodland Police Department reported arresting a 13-year-old Woodland resident for burglary and resisting arrest.

Officers said that they attempted to stop a bicyclist heading westbound on West Woodland Avenue near North West Street because the bike did not have proper lighting.

The bicyclist then fled on the bike then on foot, according to police, and was later found by officers hiding in some nearby bushes.

Officers said they found the teen to be in possession of stolen property.

Not long after officers said that reports came in personnel from Freeman Elementary School reporting seeing someone fleeing from campus earlier and that one of the classrooms had been burglarized.

Officers said that the stolen property found with the teen matched the items stolen from the school.

The incident is still under investigation as police said that believe there is one additional teen that has been identified as participating in the burglary.