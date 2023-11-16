(FOX40.COM) — Morning commuters in Woodland were held up by rail traffic on Thursday morning as a burning freight car was stopped at a railroad crossing.

At 7:56 a.m., firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department responded to the fire along Kentucky Avenue.

Fire crews found the freight car was filled with burning cardboard that they were able to remove and douse.

No one was found inside of the car and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Kentucky Avenue is a main thoroughfare in the northern area of Woodland.