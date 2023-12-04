(FOX40.COM) — A shooting in Woodland on Sunday night resulted in the death of a man, according to the Woodland Police Department.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Main Street after receiving reports of a man threatening to shoot another man.

Responding officers located a man with a gunshot wound that later died at the scene of the shooting.

Sometime later the suspect was located and arrested by officers.

Detective’s believe the shooting was isolated and there is no greater threat to the public.