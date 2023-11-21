(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement in Woodland are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning before fleeing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the crash was reported around 5 a.m. near SR-113/East St. and Main Street.

The CHP said that officers determined that an unknown vehicle was heading southbound on SR-113/East St. to the Main St. transition ramp when it struck the pedestrian.

The CHP does not have clear information on the type of vehicle involved and is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 530-702-6250.