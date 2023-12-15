(FOX40.COM) — Starting Saturday evening the Woodland Police Department will be conducting a driving under the influence/driver license checkpoint, according to the police department.

The checkpoint will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday in central Woodland and conclude at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The location of the checkpoints is based on compiled data where incidents of impaired driving, related crashes and arrests occur more often than other areas of a county, city or town.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Woodland Police Department Chief Derrek Kaff said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Besides impairment by alcohol, officers will also be looking for signs of impairment by prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and medicinal and/or recreational marijuana.

An average first-time DUI fine can be as much as $13,500, plus penalties and a suspended license, according to police.