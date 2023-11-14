(FOX40.COM) — Shoppers in the Woodland area will soon have a new option for healthy foods and unique groceries.

A new Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to host a grand-opening celebration on Friday with an opportunity for guests to participate in games, samples, prizes, face-painting, gifts and more, according to a press release.

The Sprouts Farmers Market is located at 1430 E. Main St. in Woodland. Officials say the first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. For more information www.sprouts.com.

Sprouts Farmers Market reportedly works with local farmers like A.V. Thomas Produce, Blossom Hill Packing & Lucich Santos Farms, Gotham Greens and others to source produce. The market says they also donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 6:45 a.m. on Friday and the doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. The event will continue until 10 p.m. daily until Sunday.