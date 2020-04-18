Worker at Amazon Distribution Center in Tracy tests positive for COVID-19

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — An employee at the Amazon Distribution Center in Tracy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesman.

Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter confirmed the case in a statement Friday, saying the employee is recovering.

The employee’s coworkers have been notified, according to Carter.

Carter said all employees who have contracted the virus or need to be placed in quarantine will receive two weeks of pay.

On top of the enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures the company has taken, Carter said Amazon has also order and distributed millions of masks to their employees. Workers also undergo daily temperature checks.