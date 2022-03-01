Almost half of all Californians speak a language other than English at home, with 7 million people using one of more than 200 non-English languages.

A state agency denying the existence of language diversity is at the crux of a settlement just reached between advocates trying to help workers get unemployment payments during the pandemic and the embattled Employment Development Department.

Daniela Urban, the CEO of the Center for Workers’ Rights, is one of the advocates who went after EDD about the limited language access for its services.