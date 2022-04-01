ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Guinness World Record holder for the biggest bounce house is coming to Sacramento County this weekend.

The ‘Big Bounce America’ tour is taking place at Bradley Ranch Winery from Friday through Sunday and will feature four main attractions including the largest one of them all.

“The World’s Largest Bounce House” stands 32 feet tall and covers about 16,000 square feet. Event attendees can go down the giant slides, enter the ball pits, climb the towers, play basketball, and take pictures all inside this bounce house.

Another one of the main attractions is a customized sports arena bounce house called “Sport Slam,” which includes goals, nets, hoops and balls. There are also special zones for climbing as well as a “Battle Zone” where you can compete against others to see who can stay on the longest.

“The Giant” is a bounce house for fans of “American Ninja Warrior”. It boasts 50 different obstacle courses ending with a giant slide. For people who don’t want to compete, “The Giant” has a section for people who want to casually bounce in it.

“airSPACE” is the last of the four main attractions. Like the name implies, it is a space themed bounce house with a ton of picture opportunities with a giant inflatable alien and sci-fi setting. It also features a 5-person slide, three ball pits and a maze.

“Big Bounce America” is an all-ages event.

Tickets are available online and include a three-hour pass to the event with a timed session on “The World’s Largest Bounce House,” as well as unlimited access to the four main attractions.