SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the planet’s most physically fit men are in Sacramento to compete in the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Participants compete in events that test the participants’ strength, such as one event where they are required to lift heavy objects and take them to a platform.

Fans from around the Sacramento region, the country and from around the world arrive to watch the competition.

“We flew from Denmark to Amsterdam to LA to here,” Johan Lauridsen said.

Of course, all of this is taking place on one of the hottest days of the year. Organizers said they are prepared to keep the athletes cool. They have cooling tents and an ice bath.

“We’ve got the athletes in a climate-controlled tent right off the competition stage. We only get them out there right before we’re ready to go. As soon as those guys do their thing, like the deadlift latter here, we’ll get them back and get them cooled off,” said Tony Lanni, World’s Strongest Man executive producer.

Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. The event will continue Wednesday and Thursday with a rest day on Friday. Then, it will pick up over the weekend, with the winner announced on Sunday.