Worshippers gather in downtown Sacramento for Ash Wednesday services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Just beyond the halls of power, dozens appealed to a different power and gathered to observe the solemn time when many will reflect the faith in their hearts on their foreheads.

“One of the old traditional words that were spoken was ‘remember man you are ashes and to ashes you will return,’” said Bishop Jaime Soto.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40 days and nights of repentance leading up to the celebration of Easter.

“Seeing how many people showed up, it was really interesting,” said Ash Wednesday observer Laura Ortega.

This Wednesday was Ortega and her siblings’ first time receiving their ashes at the Capitol. Their mother wanted them to take away some lessons from seeing faith expressed outside of church walls.

“Freedom of religion and the kind of community that comes out for today. That everybody is welcome,” said Audrey Ortega.

The morning service outside the State Capitol was one of three held by the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. A lunch mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament and another outdoor mass outside of the Federal Building offered opportunities to mark the occasion.

“That’s how I’m trying to raise my kids, that shouldn’t feel like some kind of unnatural barrier,” Audrey said. “It should just flow one language to another one culture to another.”

“This is what God wants us to do. He wants to bring us together for us to put aside out difference and live as brothers and sisters,” Bishop Soto said.