(KTXL) — The worst of the Wednesday night storm is over but there is more rain on the way this week FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said.

Wednesday night’s storm is the second in what state officials have called a “series of storms” with at least two more storms possible over the next several days.

On Wednesday, Sacramento saw 0.36 inches of rain and since midnight the city has gotten an additional 0.37 inches.

The rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday morning and begin to slow down in the mid-afternoon.

In the Sierra, between 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected above 7,000 feet. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning and said the chance of an avalanche is high.

A flood watch remains in effect for several counties in the Sacramento region until Friday morning.