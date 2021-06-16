Wreckage of plane crash found in Folsom Lake from 1986, not fatal 1965 crash

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The plane wreckage discovered in Folsom Lake by sonar technology is from a crash reported in 1986, not the deadly 1965 crash, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreckage was found 160-feet underwater by Seafloor System’s sonar equipment.

Tuesday, technicians and dive crews from both the Placer County and El Dorado County sheriff’s offices returned to the wreckage to get more in-depth images and determined it was from a 1986 incident.

The 1986 incident was reported and investigated as a non-fatal crash, Placer County authorities said. The wreckage will remain at the bottom of the lake.

Initially, the plane was thought to be a Piper Comanche that plunged after a midair collision in 1965.

Four people died in the crash, and only one body was recovered.

Authorities said the relatives of the people killed in the 1965 crash do not wish for others to search for the remains or wreckage.

“They would like the final resting place for their family to remain at the bottom of Folsom Lake,” the sheriff’s office wrote.