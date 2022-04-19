(KTXL) — Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to the Toyota Amphitheatre in October.

The rap legends will perform at the Wheatland venue on Oct. 2 as part of their co-headlined NY State of Mind tour.

The Wheatland concert is one of five California shows during the 25-city tour, which was announced Tuesday morning.

The Wu-Tang Clan is considered among the most influential rap groups of all time with songs such as“C.R.E.A.M (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” and “Protect Ya Neck.”

Nas is known for multiple hip-hop hits such as “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That),” “One Mic,” “Hate Me Now,” and “Made You Look.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 26 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.