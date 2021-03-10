Year-round overnight shelters approved by Sacramento City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to keep overnight shelters open year-round, regardless of the temperature.

Daytime hours will also be added, along with services to help people find permanent housing.

This comes from a budget of $3 million approved for spending on the effort through June 30.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he would likely seek additional funds in the new fiscal year.

According to Steinberg’s Office, more than 80 people have been using the warming centers each night since January.

Today was a turning point in @TheCityofSac as we voted to bring people indoors all year regardless of the weather in as many public and private spaces as possible. Everyone matters! https://t.co/o9Aiyo60tx — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 10, 2021