GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced that on July 14 Aedes aegypti, yellow fever mosquitos, were found in Granite Bay.

The invasive species was found in a residential area of the community south of Granite Bay High School, according to Placer Mosquito.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation,” Placer Mosquito General Manager Joel Buettner said in a news release. “We ask residents to help us by allowing our technicians to inspect front and back yards of nearby properties.”

This invasive species was first detected in Southern California in 2103, according to Placer Mosquito, and in 2021 was reported in Shasta, Yuba, Butte and Sacramento counties.

The mosquito appears small, dark and has a white violin-shaped marking on its back, according to Placer Mosquito.

Some of the diseases that the Aedes aegypti can carry include, Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever, according to Placer Mosquito, but these viruses have not been found to be circulating in California.

Placer Mosquito said that the public can protect themselves by:

reporting unusual daytime mosquito biting

eliminating standing water, runoff or pooling from irrigation systems

using EPA-registered repellents