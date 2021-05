YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four have been arrested Thursday after Yolo County authorities found an illegal cannabis grow in Guinda.

Yolo County authorities were investigating a complaint to the county’s Cannabis Task Force about the operation.

The property was located on County Country Road 44, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies found and seized 2,200 illegal cannabis plants in makeshift sheds. They also arrested four people who have not yet been identified.