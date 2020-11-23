Yolo County authorities make one arrest, search for several others in connection to $20K worth of stolen marijuana

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County deputies arrested one person linked to a burglary at a cannabis grow site, and said they’re still searching for several others involved in the crime.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to an in-progress burglary at a licensed cannabis grow site in the Rumsey area.

While on their way, deputies saw three vehicles they believed were involved traveling eastbound on State Route 16.

One vehicle was abandoned in Capay. The other two vehicles were pursued by deputies until they crashed into one another outside of Esparto. Two people ran from the scene, deputies said.

Kevin Toney, a 23-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He was booked into Yolo County Jail for burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was located several hours later in Esparto and contained a large quantity of marijuana.

Deputies said the thieves stole approximately $20,000 worth of marijuana.

Anyone with additional information may contact Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 668-5280 or (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530) 668-5248.