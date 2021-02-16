Yolo County businesses prepare for potential shift to state’s red tier

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – If coronavirus case numbers hold steady, Yolo County could be elevated from the state’s purple tier to the red tier by next week.

Although a bit surprised, it is the good news Davis business owner Tom Jobst has been hoping for.

“I was excited, it was nice to hear. We were also shocked at the same time because we did not think it was going to happen this fast,” Jobst said.

For Jobst, the owner of Tommy J’s Grill & Catering downtown, that means a return to indoor dining and a hiring spree to help what’s been a very limited staff in 2020.

“It has been hard to hire people and so we’re looking forward to saying ‘Hey we’re gonna open inside and we need bodies’ we’re ready to just get people working. People want to work right now,” Jobst explained.

Once in the red tier, movie theaters and gyms are allowed to welcome customers back inside with a limited capacity as well.

“Even though we are reopening, people do still need to follow the same health precautions we have been asking them to do so that we can continue on this path,” said Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan.

Tan told FOX40 that if Yolo County goes red as anticipated, it could also help businesses attract people from outside the county who will remain in the more restrictive tier.

“We may expect an increase not just from our own residents that are visiting these places but maybe from residents from other counties,” Tan explained.

Under the red tier, schools that do not currently have in-person learning could again welcome students back to campus, but that decision will be made by each individual school district.