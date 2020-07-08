Watch Now
Yolo County businesses violating health guidelines could face fines up to $10K

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County is cracking down on pandemic safety measures. 

County leaders say businesses that violate health guidelines could be fined up to $10,000 and individuals could be charged anywhere from $25 to $500. 

Police can also issue misdemeanors to those violating county guidelines and businesses could be closed at the request of the county counsel or local health officer.

Leaders cited a recent surge of cases within the county as the reason for the new fines, saying officials have seen the total number of cases increase by more than 200% in the last four weeks.

By Tuesday, Yolo County had reported a total of 723 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

At the start of the month, the county chose to follow in the state’s footsteps when it decided to close bars, indoor dine-in options, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and indoor museums. Those businesses would not be allowed to reopen for at least three weeks starting July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Individuals can report local businesses they find violating local or state guidelines to officials on the Yolo County website.

