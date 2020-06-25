Yolo County considers severe penalties for businesses violating COVID-19 safety guidelines

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Yolo County officials are considering stiff penalties for business owners who violate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus safety guidelines.

District 1 Supervisor Oscar Villegas told FOX40 that they are getting complaints from both employees and members of the public who are witnessing violations firsthand.

“If someone is so egregiously continuing to violate the law, we’ll look at whether or not we need to revoke their license,” explained Villegas. “We’ve also looked at the possibility partnering with our utilities to see whether or not we need to shut off power to some sector that just refuses to comply.”

Supervisor Villegas said most Yolo County businesses are doing the right thing.

Steve Tatterson, the owner of La Crosta Pizza Bar, told FOX40 that his business does hourly sanitation of surfaces and bathrooms and even puts pens in sanitation solution after use.

“For us, I think I know I’m going to comply and I’m going to play ball because I want my guests to feel that they’re in a safe, comfortable, beautiful environment,” said Tatterson. “So, I was going to play ball anyway.”

While businesses are operating within the safety rules, that does not mean it’s going to be easy.

“People are coming slowly but also, people, they don’t want to follow the rules, you know?” said Malik Awan, owner of Kabab Corner. “If we ask them to distance, they get mad because it’s our culture and custom, you know, and they get mad easily. They want to start the buffet again. We can’t do that.”

Villegas said code enforcement will continue educating and reminding businesses what is required. He said the county is taking the guidelines very seriously, considering school openings are just around the corner and the flu season is just a couple of months away.

“We are all in this together and we’re still all in this together,“ said Villegas.

Violating the safety order is a misdemeanor and is enforceable by authorities right now as the order stands.