DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department were called by the Davis Police Department regarding a report of a dead body found in a waste disposal service’s garbage truck.

According to Dixon Police, they found the body after the truck deposited the contents into a trash dump in Yolo County on June 28.

A review of the route the truck made trash pick-ups on showed the body was most likely from Dixon.

The Yolo County Coroner identified the victim as Miguel Peñuelas, a resident of Dixon.

Around 4:30 a.m. Peñuelas climbed into the dumpster on his own accord and covered himself with cardboard.

Officials said he remained in the dumpster until a garbage truck arrived an hour later.

Dixon Police are still investigating but they believe the death was accidental. The Yolo County Coroner’s medical examination also shows no sign of foul play.