Yolo County customers prepare for PG&E shutoffs

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second time this week the Pacific Gas and Electric Company may shutoff power to tens of thousands in Northern California.

With the shutoffs hitting multiple counties in the Sacramento region, including Yolo County, expected high winds and the fear of fires are the reason.

Jim Gibson told FOX40 Wednesday that he’s been getting good use of his generator this week.

“It’ll run on whatever,” Gibson described. “Yeah, diesel generator.”

He also shared what would happen without it.

“Well, no water and then refrigeration and freezers,” Gibson said referring to the amenities he’ll lose.

On Monday morning, PG&E shut his power off and did not come back on until Tuesday night.

The shutoff is for safety, with PG&E warning of high winds that could quickly spread any fires that start up.

Gibson’s backyard came close to the County Fire in the area of northwest Yolo County in 2018.

“Right by the trees over there,” Gibson pointed.

With anticipated high winds expected Thursday, another shutoff is expected in his area which might not affect all his neighbors.

According to Gibson, PG&E put in a nearby power pole about three or four months ago and it’s how he gets his power. The electricity goes right to his and his neighbor’s house, so when it’s shut off, both he and his neighbor are left in the dark.

“That night, I came down the road and see if everybody else had lights, we had none,” Gibson recalled.

When asked why his and his neighbor are singled out during the shutoffs, Gibson gave a possible explanation.

“We’ll I don’t know, I guess it’s dangerous that way,” Gibson explained.

Hundreds in Yolo County could lose power in the morning.

In Guinda, in the Capay Valley, the Guinda corner store kept its power this week. Store co-owner Pierce Scott told FOX40 he expects the same result Thursday.

“We haven’t been affected by the last few,” Scott said. “But you know, it hits different people in the community differently.”

For the Guinda staple that’s been in the area since 1891, the consistent power is a chance to still be open for the anyone who needs it.

“We prepare for that, from fires, power outages, to you name it,” Scott said. “No water? We are always ready for that, so yeah, it’s nice to be able to serve the community in that way.”

Across the street, outside the post office, PG&E has set up an area for people to charge their devices and get internet access.

The company calls the power supply area, community resource centers and all of them in the area will be open Thursday at 8 a.m.

To see the latest updates on PG&E’s public safety power shutoffs, click or tap here.