Yolo County DA files murder, assault charges against suspect in 1-year-old girl’s death

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man suspected of killing a 1-year-old girl, who was found dead in a West Sacramento motel room Monday.

DA Jeff Reisig announced 43-year-old Derrick Dimone Woods faces charges of murder with a special circumstance for inflicting torture in the commission of the murder, assault on a child under 8 with force likely to produce great bodily injury resulting in death, and abusing or endangering the health of a child.

The DA also attached an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury upon a child under 5 years of age.

Woods was arrested Tuesday after West Sacramento police said they found 16-month-old Amanda Marie Owens dead in a Silvey’s Motel room. The infant had died from what police say were “traumatic injuries.”

Owens’ 3-year-old brother, Eli, was also found injured in the room and was still in the hospital as of Wednesday night, according to the children’s family.

The girl’s mother was in a relationship with Woods.

“Amanda’s mom, if she could do it all over again, she would’ve never left her kid with Derrick,” said Berry Accius, community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth.

Woods is being held at the Yolo County Jail without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.