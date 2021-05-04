Yolo County DA: Nearly 42% of those released on $0 bail arrested again

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that $0 bail for certain offenses has resulted in a nearly 42% rearrest rate.

“In April 2020, the California Judicial Council imposed the ‘$0’ Emergency Bail Schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.

Under the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, bail for all misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0 with the exception of 13 specific penal code violations, but the schedule was rescinded in June 2020.

In July, the state reported 31 counties, including Yolo, continued to use Emergency Bail Schedule as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in crowded jails.

The Yolo County DA’s office criticized Emergency Bail Schedule, saying it “looks at the arresting offense and releases individuals on $0 bail, even those on probation or parole, without conducting a risk assessment for dangerousness.”

The DA says since April 13, 2020, individuals released on $0 bail have committed over 908 new crimes in the county and 41.6% have been rearrested.

According to the DA’s office, one person has been rearrested 19 times after a $0 bail release among listing other examples of offenders being arrested multiple times under the Emergency Bail Schedule.