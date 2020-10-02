Yolo County DA reports 33% rearrest rate among those released on zero bail

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney presented new data Thursday showing a 33% rearrest rate among inmates who were released on zero bail in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the Judicial Council of California adopted a statewide COVID-19 emergency bail schedule for those accused of low-level, non-violent crimes. The Judicial Council rescinded the emergency mandate in June once the state began reopening efforts.

Several counties, including Yolo County, chose to continue using their own emergency bail schedules.

Early on, sheriff’s departments and district attorneys voiced their concerns over the Judicial Council’s emergency mandate.

“We’re concerned that all sorts of cases where people get released, they’ll go right back home to commit other offenses, or be out there to reoffend or potentially hurt their victims,” said Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney John Goold.

Numbers and graphics provided by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Since early April, the Yolo County DA says 310 people have been released on zero bail nearly 360 times.

Since then, 103 of those Yolo County inmates have committed over 304 crimes, including 123 felonies and 181 misdemeanors, according to the DA’s office. There have been 176 rearrests.

Those crimes have included attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, felony domestic violence and gang crimes.

One of the top re-offenders, identified by the DA as Davis resident Steven Stickney, was arrested, cited by law enforcement or named a suspect 12 times since early May.

In total, the DA says law enforcement and victims have reported more than $87,000 in property loss, as well as damages, from those who were released and later committed crimes.