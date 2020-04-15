Yolo County DA seeks to deny bail from man suspected of stealing COVID-19 sample from Davis hospital

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Yolo County District Attorney’s office is seeking to deny bail for a man accused of stealing a blood sample set to be tested for COVID-19 from a Davis hospital.

Police tracked down and arrested 40-year-old Shaun Moore Sunday after surveillance video showed him walking into Sutter Davis Hospital Saturday night and grabbing the blood specimen before taking off on a bicycle.

According to police, Moore abandoned the testing sample without opening it.

Workers at a CVS Pharmacy found the sample inside a shopping cart later that evening.

Moore is considered to be danger to the public and is considered a flight risk, according to court documents filed Wednesday by Yolo County Deputy District Preston Schaub.

Due to those reasons in addition to the seriousness of the theft, the DA’s office is requesting that bail be denied to Moore.

According to the motion filed Wednesday, Moore “impersonated a federal employee from the Centers for Disease Control.”

The documents also stated Moore “suffers from Bi-Polar Personality Disorder and is not currently taking medication. He uses alcohol on a ‘occasional’ basis and will smoke methamphetamine every other day.”

According to the motion, Moore would be eligible for the Emergency Bail Schedule Rule that allows his bail to be set at $0.