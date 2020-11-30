Yolo County deputies investigating after man is shot, found dead on his property

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on his property on Nov. 21.

Deputies were dispatched to County Road 22A when family members found the body of 39-year-old Frank Estepa, authorities said.

The cause of death is known to be a gunshot, but the manner of death is still under investigation, according to Yolo County deputies.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact 530-666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 530-668-5248.