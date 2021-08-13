Yolo County district attorney joins victims’ families to speak out against convicted killer’s early release

FOX40 will stream the event in this story live at 10:30 a.m.

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – The Yolo County District Attorney is bringing together victims and survivors of violent crimes with a new coalition to raise awareness of what they go through.

Sarah Rice will be one of the speakers at the event announcing that coalition Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rice is the granddaughter of Claudia Maupin.

Back in 2013, Maupin and her husband, Oliver Northup, were stabbed and killed in their Davis home.

Friday in Woodland, Rice will discuss next week’s hearing, which will determine whether her grandmother’s convicted killer, Daniel Marsh, will be released from prison.