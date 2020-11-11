Yolo County elections office employee tests positive for COVID-19

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An employee at Yolo County’s Elections Office tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

“This person had minimal interactions with co-workers and staff. There’s also limited interaction with anyone at the Voter Assistance Center or any Yolo County resident or voter,” Yolo County public information officer Jenny Tan told FOX40.

Tan said the employee was wearing a mask the entire time they were working within the Elections Office, doing what Tan called behind-the-scenes work.

“So, they were not like the people that were welcoming the voters into the voter assistance centers. They were more like making sure the process was being done efficiently and properly and so forth,” Tan explained.

Tan said contact tracing is currently taking place, letting other Election Office employees know they need to self-quarantine.

Other non-essential employees are being told to telework from home.

“We’re already starting to limit those staff that were working in the office. We’re doing deep cleaning of the facilities. We’re making sure everyone has enough PPEs and doing the disinfection techniques,” Tan said. “So, we’re really doing all the things that we are normally supposed to do just to a greater degree now that there is a confirmed case.”

While the county still expects to have its final election results by the deadline, Tan said there is a chance the counting could be slowed down.

“There isn’t a worry on our part that we’re not going to be able to get it done, we just have to adapt a little bit since there will probably be less people in the office doing the counting,” Tan said.