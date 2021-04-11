Yolo County emergency services agencies meet with Cal Fire to prepare for wildfire season

CAPAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ahead of another dry summer season, officials from emergency service agencies in Yolo County are doing everything they can to get ahead and prepare for the worst.

Five different agencies, from fire departments to sheriff’s offices, met to talk about how they can not only get their resources together to fight the fires but also how the community can help.

Julie Rose owns a farm in the Capay Valley and throughout her years, she’s seen a lot of wildfires.

When the Capay Valley Fire Protection District announced a meeting Sunday to prepare for the upcoming fire season, Rose told FOX40 that it was important for her to be there.

“There have been about three times that we have been evacuated,” she said.

Capay Valley Fire Protection District Captain Craig Hollis says this is the first meeting of its kind.

“You want to have resources and pre planning in place especially during this time of year because it’s going to be a very critical fire season and every year it gets more intense and more intense with the ever changing conditions that we have,” Hollis said.

Along with his department, the Yocha Dehe Fire Department, Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire were all at the meeting today.

Each department is responsible for a variety of different things, ranging from fighting the fires to making sure people are evacuated and keeping livestock safe.

“They want to know that they’re Safe and their needs are looked after and we want to make sure that we can provide those services to them,” Hollis said.

And Yolo County has seen its fair share of fires throughout the years.

“Last year, we had the LNU Complex which burned down near the Capay Valley,” recalled Cal Fire’s Capt. Zach Main. “A year before that, we had the Sand Fire up in the Rumsey area. Did a bit more damage to structure but it was a smaller fire.”

As the state continues to deal with a drought, Cal Fire says they expect this wildfire season to be another big one.

“2015 started new stuff for us where every year seems to be very very destructive,” Main said.

Each agency made it clear that they believe they have enough resources for the season.

For people like Rose, she just hopes she can be a helping hand to the first responders who help keep her safe.

“There’s so much food in this community that if we have a way to get it to the fire fighters, I’d like to do that,” Rose said.

Immediately following Sunday’s meeting, each department will start training and implementing any changes they feel necessary.