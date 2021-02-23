Yolo County enters red reopening tier

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County has entered a less restrictive reopening tier, the state announced Tuesday.
Under the red or “substantial” tier, more businesses can reopen under certain modifications:
- Fitness centers and gyms can with a maximum occupancy of 10%, including hotel facilities.
- Indoor gatherings are still strongly discouraged but allowed with no more than 16 people from no more than three households.
- Movie theaters and family entertainment centers may open for indoor business with a 25% maximum occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors with 25% maximum occupancy.
- Personal care services including tattoo parlors, piercing shops, electrolysis and body waxing may reopen with modifications.
- Places of worship may open indoors with a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
- Retail businesses may reopen indoors at 50% occupancy.
- Shopping centers, malls and swap meets open indoors with 50% max occupancy.
K-12 schools may reopen if Yolo County stays in the red tier for at least five days and follows the state’s guidance for in-person learning.
Yolo County may also allow outdoor low- to moderate-contact sports under new state guidelines.
According to the state, Yolo County has a daily average of 11.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6%.
Two Bay Area counties and multiple counties to the north are also now in the red tier as of Tuesday’s update.