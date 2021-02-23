Yolo County enters red reopening tier

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County has entered a less restrictive reopening tier, the state announced Tuesday.

Under the red or “substantial” tier, more businesses can reopen under certain modifications:

Fitness centers and gyms can with a maximum occupancy of 10%, including hotel facilities.

Indoor gatherings are still strongly discouraged but allowed with no more than 16 people from no more than three households.

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers may open for indoor business with a 25% maximum occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors with 25% maximum occupancy.

Personal care services including tattoo parlors, piercing shops, electrolysis and body waxing may reopen with modifications.

Places of worship may open indoors with a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Retail businesses may reopen indoors at 50% occupancy.

Shopping centers, malls and swap meets open indoors with 50% max occupancy.

K-12 schools may reopen if Yolo County stays in the red tier for at least five days and follows the state’s guidance for in-person learning.

Yolo County may also allow outdoor low- to moderate-contact sports under new state guidelines.

According to the state, Yolo County has a daily average of 11.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.6%.

Two Bay Area counties and multiple counties to the north are also now in the red tier as of Tuesday’s update.