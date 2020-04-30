Yolo County extends shelter-in-place order through May 31

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Yolo County say their shelter-in-place order is being extended through May 31.

The extended order, effective May 4, allows for drive-in religious services and for construction to resume, providing they adhere to social distancing protocols.

“While the State Order to stay at home is still in effect, counties may only permit activities to resume that are not prohibited by the State Order,” county spokeswoman Jenny Tan wrote in a news release. “Counties can only be more restrictive than the State Order, not less.”

Yolo County’s announcement comes a day after Sacramento County said it was extending its stay-at-home order through May 22. Last week, Yolo County announced a requirement to wear face coverings when leaving the home for essential business.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Yolo County reported 163 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths.

The county’s “Roadmap to Recovery” can be viewed here.