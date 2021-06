It’s sunflower season, and you can bask in all its glory in Yolo County.

California farmers grow about 70,000-acres of sunflowers, mostly in the Sacramento Valley, for hybrid seed stock, according to Visit Yolo County. About 95% of the sunflower seeds grown in Yolo County are sent around the world to be planted for oil.

Chris Turkovich, a farmer in Winters, joined Sonseeahray to talk about how visitors can safely view the flowers.

