YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Yolo County said they received confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus in the county of 2022.

The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch said the patient is still recovering after becoming sick in July.

“West Nile virus is spread to people by the bite of a mosquito, and there is a risk of contracting West Nile virus in Yolo County this time of year when mosquitoes are active,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “By making regular checks of their yards and draining standing water, people can help cut down on mosquito breeding areas. Wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent will also reduce the risk of mosquito bites.”

Yolo health officials said the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District takes “extensive” measures to control the mosquito population but that individuals can also take steps to reduce their risk of being bitten by mosquitos.

Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch laid out the seven “D”s of mosquito-borne illness prevention:

DRAIN any standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

any standing water that may produce mosquitoes. DAWN and DUSK are when mosquitoes are most active.

and are when mosquitoes are most active. DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors. DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an effective insect repellent, such as DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Make sure you follow all label directions.

yourself against mosquitoes by using an effective insect repellent, such as DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Make sure you follow all label directions. DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

and window screens should be in good working condition. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. DISTRICT personnel is available to address any mosquito problem you may be experiencing by calling 1-800-429-1022 or visit www.fightthebite.net.