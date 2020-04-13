Yolo County health officials report virus outbreak in nursing home

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Yolo County say there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home.

Twenty-three residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the county. Health officials did not name the facility or say which city it’s in.

“Nursing homes are at very high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks. In most nursing home outbreaks, the virus is introduced from visitors and staff. Unfortunately, this means that people need to stay at home and not visit their loved ones,” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman said in a news release. “In Yolo County, prior to starting a work shift, all nursing home staff are required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures taken to prevent viral spread.”

As of April 13, Yolo County has reported 93 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

The county-wide shelter in place order is in place until May 1.

Related Content Nursing home deaths soar past 3,600 in alarming surge